UT North Bengal lawsuit separated by BJP MP, Mamata says, will not allow Bengal to split | India News

KOLKATA / JALPAIGURI: A controversial demand for the creation of a union territory comprising the districts of North Bengal outside of Bengal, made by two BJP MPs from the region has sparked a strong reaction with the ruling TMC with the Supreme Mamata party Banerjee stating that he would not allow any part of Bengal to lose his freedom and depend on New Delhi.

At a closed-door meeting at the residence of BJP deputy for Alipurduar John Barla in Lakhipara Tea Garden, the demand for a separate Union Territory was raised and discussed on Sunday.

Barla told PTI in a phone conversation on Tuesday that I made the demand that there have been moves here for a separate Kamtapuri, a larger Cooch Behar and for Gorkhaland. I believe that North Bengal should be separated and become a separate union territory.

The deputy who has previously led an agitation for an autonomous tribal area in the last decade said small states do better. North Bengal is neglected and also faces security problems. Our economy is affected, the tea gardens are closing. We will be better off as a Union territory.

Barla said that he, along with others from the region, will meet with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah on this issue and raise it in Parliament.

The BJP has four deputies from the region and at least one of them, Jayanta Roy de Jalpaiguri, said that although Barlas’ comments were made in a personal capacity, he supported them.

However, the state chairman of the BJP Bengal unit, Dilip Ghosh, said his party has no such agenda. “None of our officials have said such a thing,” he said, stating that the TMC is making attempts to smear the BJP by raising various issues.

“I want to make it clear that the BJP does not have such an agenda to divide Bengal or create a different state,” Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress has come out strong despite the denials from BJP. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said they should be ashamed after their humiliating election defeat, but instead they are trying to divide Bengal. In whose interest are they trying to divide Bengal?

She argued that the formation of a Union territory takes away the rights of the peoples, as it denies them the benefits of statehood. I will not allow anyone to divide Bengal. UT means being at the mercy of New Delhi and losing all freedom. But I will not allow North Bengal or any other part of Bengal to lose its freedom and become dependent on New Delhi. ”

The longest and most violent movement of upheaval in North Bengal was for a separate territory for Gorkhaland, which was resolved through a series of agreements that eventually saw the establishment of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. Other movements, such as the one in Kamtapuri, which saw the creation of the outlawed Kamtapur Liberation Organization, have largely been exhausted.





Times of India