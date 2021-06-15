India Top Headlines

UP Journalist Death: Priyanka Gandhi Writes CM Adityanath, Demands CBI Investigation | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to demand a CBI investigation into the “mysterious” death of a journalist who had recently reported on the liquor mafia .

The secretary general of Congress also demanded that measures be taken against the “nexus between the liquor mafia and the administration” that, according to her, has taken root throughout the state.

Journalist Sulabh Srivastava died in “mysterious circumstances” on the night of June 13 in Pratapgarh district while returning home after news coverage, Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter.

The day before, on June 12, Srivastava had written a letter to the additional director general of the police, Prayagraj area, expressing concern for his safety and that of his family and stating that the local liquor mafia was angry with his report of news about illicit liquor, she said.

In his letter in Hindi, he also asked for immediate financial help for Srivastava’s family.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a murder case in the case. Srivastava, who worked for a private news channel and had recently reported on the liquor mafia, died in what appeared to be a traffic accident.

He was reportedly found dead near a brick kiln and had serious wound marks on his head, said the Uttar Pradesh secretary general of Congress in charge.

“I ask you to do a CBI investigation on this matter. Action must be taken against the liquor mafia nexus and the administration that has taken root throughout the state,” Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter to CM.

There have been reports of deaths due to spurious liquor in many places in Uttar Pradesh. From Aligarh to Pratapgarh, dozens have died from its use, he said.

In such a situation, the fact that a journalist feared the liquor mafia suggests that the rule of law in the state has lost its supremacy, Priyanka Gandhi argued.

Also in the past there have been attacks on journalists in many places, including Ballia and Unnao, he said.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the state’s law enforcement system to provide security for journalists, Priyanka Gandhi urged the prime minister to take positive steps to bring justice to Srivastava’s family.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for the journalist’s death, accusing him of “nurturing the jungle raj.”

“Sulabh Srivastava had gone for news coverage to the Kotwali Lalganj area on Sunday and was returning home late at night. He was found seriously injured near the Sukhpal Nagar brick kiln and was taken to the district hospital, where the doctors testified. dead, “police superintendent Akash Tomar had told reporters.

His motorcycle collided with a post near the brick kiln below the area of ​​the Kotwali police station in the Pratapgarh district, police said.

The 42-year-old reporter had recently published a story against the liquor mafia. His wife, Renuka Srivastava, said in her police report that her husband was being threatened for making a story against the liquor mafia and that the Prayagraj additional police director general was informed in writing about it, but no effective action was taken. .





Times of India