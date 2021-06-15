India Top Headlines

TRS’s Eatela finally moves to BJP | India News

NEW DELHI: Senior Telangana leader Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and former state health minister Eatela Rajender, who had resigned as MLA from the Huzurabad assembly constituency, joined the BJP on Monday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State G Kishan Reddy, BJP General Secretary in charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and Vice President Dushyant Gautam.

Later, Rajender met with the party chairman, JP Nadda. “I will work with all the enthusiasm and make BJP win at Telangana,” Rajender said. He expressed full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with Rajender, several other leaders also joined the BJP. Among them were Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Tula Uma, Ramesh Rathod, Aswathama Reddy, Ande Babaih, Gandra Nalini, S Keshav Reddy, and A Chandrasekhar.

Rajender, 57, served as Telangana’s finance minister from 2014 to 2018 and as health minister from 2019 to 2021. He is a four-time board member.





