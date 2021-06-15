Showdown: Bail for Jamia and JNU activists in case of riots in Delhi, Twitter reacts | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were arrested under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case involving a larger conspiracy in the Northeast. Riots in Delhi in February last year.The three defendants were arrested in May last year in connection with violence between supporters of the citizenship law and protesters that claimed at least 53 lives in the national capital.

Twitter reacted to the development and many opposed the bail. There were others who claimed that the young activists were unjustly attacked.

Again in 1 more heartbreaking #DelhiHighCourt Bail Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal at… https://t.co/HFzW9xc3mN – Rajveer Yadav (@ rajveeryadav00) 1623740117000

‘The bail does not exonerate the guilty’

Bail based on a speedy trial does not absolve those guilty of their crimes. The way the culprits like them and … https://t.co/8WEzKvG681 – Veer Vikrant Singh (@VeerVikrantSngh) 1623740355000

‘Delhi police and Indian government must be held accountable’

It is time to hold the Delhi Police and Government of India accountable for this important observation from the Delhi Hig… https://t.co/S45SN5EYH0 – Shalini (@ ShaliniNair13) 1623738351000

Delhi HC: The intention and purpose of Parliament in enacting the UAPA, more specifically in amending it in 2004 and 2008 ab… https://t.co/lOuRksg1UE – Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) 1623735479000

‘Justice prevailed’

Bail to Devangana, Natasha & Asif in the UAPA case. ✊🏽✊🏽One of the happiest days of my life. Let more follow. Let’s … https://t.co/wqtrSDODx8 – Safoora Zargar (@SafooraZargar) 1623734935000

‘Natasha lost her father’

IMP: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to activists from Pinjra tod Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student A… https://t.co/z6FKfUQnSG – Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) 1623736415000

‘Hope lost in the judiciary’

The Delhi High Court not only granted bail to these anti-Indians, but also issued a certificate to continue their Anti-Ind… https://t.co/es6mvTSXhO – Amreek Singh (@ AmreekS07646492) 1623740214000

So is the Delhi High Court supporting anti-nationals like Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif, Iqbal, Tanha just b… https://t.co/3rvXsTDGRC – Sanatani Children (@SanataniKids) 1623738962000

‘Unjust imprisonment under draconian laws’

We are glad that the honorable court has denounced the void of false conspiracy charges against a young activist … https://t.co/IVFL0v6VjH – Mohammad Salman (@writesalman) 1623741131000

I often feel very helpless and guilty when young minds are subjected to persecution. I urge our government to rise above the pe… https://t.co/5mzrsI1SfE – Dr. Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) 1623740209000

‘Remember Ankit Sharma’

According to the Delhi High Court, there is a peaceful protest. These peaceful peoples get the surety. even in Delhi Riots A… https://t.co/0NlFcFfNc4 – Bhardwaj (@ VBhardwaj4444) 1623747052000

‘Don’t repress dissent’

#DelhiHighCourt today granted bail to 3 students who were slapped with UAPA in connection with # DelhiRiots.Democrac… https://t.co/UMqOlCt60s – Tractor2 ਟਵਿੱਟਰ (@ Tractor2twitr) 1623741323000