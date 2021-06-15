Breaking News
Showdown: Bail for Jamia and JNU activists in case of riots in Delhi, Twitter reacts | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Jun 15, 2021
NEW DELHI. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were arrested under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case involving a larger conspiracy in the Northeast. Riots in Delhi in February last year.
The three defendants were arrested in May last year in connection with violence between supporters of the citizenship law and protesters that claimed at least 53 lives in the national capital.

Twitter reacted to the development and many opposed the bail. There were others who claimed that the young activists were unjustly attacked.

‘The bail does not exonerate the guilty’

‘Delhi police and Indian government must be held accountable’

‘Justice prevailed’

‘Natasha lost her father’

‘Hope lost in the judiciary’

‘Unjust imprisonment under draconian laws’

‘Remember Ankit Sharma’

‘Don’t repress dissent’



