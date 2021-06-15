India Top Headlines

Shah takes stock of flood preparedness | India News

NEW DELHI: Interior Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed post-monsoon flood preparedness and called for better synergy between central and state agencies to create a permanent system to forecast floods and monitor rising floods. water levels in the main river basins. areas of the country.

In a meeting, chaired by him to review the measures that will be prescribed as part of a comprehensive policy to mitigate the problem of perennial floods, Shah made a series of decisions to have a new coordination system between the IMD, the Jal Shakti ministry , central water commission and NDRF. He advised Jal Shakti’s ministry to develop a mechanism for the drainage of large dams, which will help increase the storage capacity of the dams and help control flooding.





