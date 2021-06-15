India Top Headlines

Rajnath to speak at regional security meeting on Wednesday | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address a virtual meeting of a grouping made up of ten ASEAN nations and some of their dialogue partners on Wednesday.

Singh is likely to present India’s views on how to address the major security challenges facing the region at the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will participate in ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) tomorrow morning via video conferencing facility,” his office tweeted.

ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) nations and their eight dialogue partners: India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

The inaugural ADMM-Plus was held in Hanoi in 2010. Defense ministers then agreed on five areas of practical cooperation to follow under the new mechanism, including maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and operations of peace-keeping.





Times of India