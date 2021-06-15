India Top Headlines

Promising and Encouraging Novavax Vaccine Efficacy Data: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The government said Tuesday that the efficacy data for the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine is promising and encouraging and that its clinical trials are in an advanced stage of completion in India.

At a press conference, NITI member Aayog (Health) VK Paul said that data available in the public domain also indicates that the vaccine is safe and highly effective.

“What we are learning from the available data is that this vaccine is very safe and very effective, but what makes this vaccine relevant today is the fact that the Serum Institute will produce this vaccine in India,” he said.

The Serum Institute has already done preparatory work and they are also conducting a bridging trial that is in advanced stages of completion, Paul said.

“I also hope that trials in children will begin as well, which is of special interest to all of us. The pace of vaccination should see renewed energy starting next week onwards as we reorganize our efforts, state efforts, and scaling up. effective is expected at ground level. Teams from both the Center and the state are working on the construction of new guidelines for high-speed coverage of vaccination throughout the country, “he added.

Novavax Inc, which has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with the Serum Institute of India, said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was highly effective with 90.4 percent efficacy overall and also showed high efficacy against variants. predominantly circulating.

The candidate vaccine ‘NVX-CoV2373’ demonstrated 100 percent protection against moderate and severe disease, an overall efficacy of 90.4 percent, and met the primary endpoint in its pivotal phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial, Novavax said in a statement.

The study enrolled 29,960 participants at 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine, he added.

The vaccine demonstrated 93 percent efficacy against the predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest, Novavax said.





