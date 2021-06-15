India Top Headlines

Pink Floyd muse Iggy ‘the Inuit’ had Mizo roots | India News

Whenever Evelyn ‘Iggy’ Rose was asked about her origins, she mysteriously meant “the Himalayas”, nothing more. She was the muse of Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett, the nude cover girl from his debut album, and her lover.

When his mixed-race appearance was exotic in 1960s London, he gave the name “Eskimo” to a photographer as a joke and another origin story stuck: Iggy “the Inuit.”

Now, four years after his death, the pieces have finally come together: the charming socialite of vibrant London was from the hills of Mizoram.

Thanks to Pink Floyd fans for helping us reunite: Iggy’s relatives

Iggy’s Mizo name was Laldawngliani, ”Rosangzuala, 48, whose great-grandmother and Iggy’s grandmother were sisters, told TOI. “I had been looking for Iggy and our family from England since 2008. I joined Facebook to search for them. But nothing showed up … Days ago, I saw a post on a local Mizoram Facebook group mentioning a blog saying that Iggy ‘the Inuit’ might be a Mizo … If it weren’t for Iggy’s relationship with Syd Barrett, we may not have found them. I thank the Pink Floyd fans for helping us reunite the family. ”

What Rosangzuala and his family knew, and many did not, was this: Iggy’s great-grandfather, Thangphunga, was a chief of three Mizoram villages now consolidated as Chaltlang, and his mother Chawngpuii (her English name was Angela) se she had married British Army officer Harry Charlton Joyce, who was serving in India and then gone to Yemen, followed by England. “His father was sent to the Royal Engineers,” Rosangzuala said. “He was older when he married Chawngpuii.”

In 1966, what was then the district of Mizo and later to become the state of Mizoram, was embroiled in a struggle for autonomy. Letters reaching the state would be scrutinized by the government and, many believe, destroyed.

“The last time we received a letter from Iggy’s father, he was a brigadier. After that, all communications stopped. ”

Around this time, Iggy was attending art school, meeting Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, and Keith Moon, and attending counterculture concerts such as the ’14-Hour Technicolor Dream,’ headlined by Pink Floyd, says the First extensive profile of the socialite by British music journalist Mark Blake in 2011, before moving in with Syd Barrett. Years passed and although her family in Mizoram knew her, they were unable to figure out how to contact her relatives in England.

“Iggy’s youngest aunt, Chawngmawii, is 93 years old. He lives in Kolasib (along with two of Iggy’s first cousins). Iggy’s older aunt used to visit us often, but she died years ago. I had promised that I would find them one day, ”said Rosangzuala. The last place they knew Iggy’s parents lived was Havant, so they contacted the City Council there. However, it didn’t help. Then they wrote to the UK Ministry of Defense, hoping that military ties would throw up a clue. It was not so.

The Facebook post that Rosangzuala now saw has finally established a trail. It was a single line in a 2017 obituary, he died a day before his 70th birthday, on a blog called ‘The Holy Church of Iggy the Inuit’ (which replaced “Inuit” with “Mizo” later) that had resurfaced in Facebook: “Iggy’s mother, as confirmed to us, was not from Pakistan, but from Mizoram, located in northeast India, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.”

Rosangzuala contacted the author of the blog post. “His name was Felix. It helped us contact Iggy’s family in England online, ”Rosangzuala said. Iggy’s cousin Thana has hooked up with her brother Stephen. It also has a Mizo name. ”





