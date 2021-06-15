“One year after the Galwan clashes, India is better prepared to deal with any eventuality” | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: One year after the deadly clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, India is better prepared to deal with any eventuality along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) a as the trust deficit between the two parties persists. people in the defense establishment said Monday.

They said the Galwan Valley episode helped Indian security planners crystallize the country’s approach to China, as well as recalibrate short-term and long-term goals considering potential security threats.

In the first deadly confrontation in the border area in almost five decades, 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 last year in the Galwan Valley, prompting a large deployment of troops and heavy weaponry by both armies at the points friction.

In February, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese servicemen and soldiers were killed in clashes with the Indian army, although the death toll is widely believed to have been higher.

“We are much better prepared militarily. The fighting in the Galwan Valley helped us prioritize our national security approach towards the northern border,” said one of the people quoted above.

The Chinese army is known to have also improved its positions in various deep areas in the high altitude region.

People said the clashes also helped accelerate the “bonding” between the three services, citing the example of a united approach by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to meet the overall challenge throughout LAC.

“The fighting caused a high degree of synergy between the Indian Army and the IAF,” said another person.

The people quoted above said that the “confidence deficit” between the two sides still persists and that India is fully prepared to deal with any situation in eastern Ladakh and other sectors throughout LAC.

Ties between the two countries came under severe strain following clashes in the Galwan Valley that took place more than a month after the border clash between the Indian and Chinese armies began at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh. .

Days after the incident, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar bluntly told his Chinese counterpart that “the unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship.”

India held the neighboring country responsible for triggering the Ladakh standoff by violating the rules of engagement on border management and conveyed that peace and tranquility throughout LAC are the basis for the progress of the rest of the relationship and that they cannot break away.

Months later, Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on a five-point pact to resolve the dispute at a meeting in Moscow on September 10.

The two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south shores of Lake Pangong in February after a series of military and diplomatic talks.

Now they are engaging in talks to extend the disconnection process to the remaining sticking points.

There was no visible progress in troop withdrawal at the remaining sticking points, as the Chinese side showed no flexibility in its approach in the 11th round of military talks.

Last month, the chief of the army, General MM Naravane, said that there can be no de-escalation without a complete disconnect at all friction points in eastern Ladakh and that the Indian army is prepared for all contingencies in the region.

General Naravane also said that India is dealing with China in a “firm” and “non-tiered” manner to ensure the sanctity of its claims in eastern Ladakh, and was even open to initiating confidence-building measures.

India has been insisting on total disengagement at the remaining sticking points to reduce the situation in eastern Ladakh. PTI MPB





