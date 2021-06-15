India Top Headlines

No confusion in the state BJP on the issue of leadership: K’taka CM Yediyurappa | India News

BENGALURU: Amid speculation that he could be replaced, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday that there was no confusion in the state BJP on the leadership issue and that the party was united.

He said one or two legislators or leaders might be upset and the party will talk to them. The prime minister’s statement comes a day before Arun Singh’s three-day visit to the state by the BJP’s national secretary general in charge of Karnataka.

“Arun Singh is in charge of Karnataka, he will come to the state, he will speak to all the legislators and members of Parliament, there is no confusion, he has said that anyone can meet with him.”

It will collect all the information in detail … it will be there for a couple of days. I will also be with him and provide all the required cooperation, “Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is no confusion in the party, whether on the issue of leadership change or any other matter.

“There is no confusion, we are all united. One or two (legislators or leaders) may be upset, we will call them and talk to them,” he added.

During his three-day visit starting Wednesday, Singh is scheduled to meet with cabinet ministers and the MLAs, and is also expected to participate in the state BJP central committee meeting.

Amid reports of the leadership change in Karnataka, Singh had recently ruled out replacing the prime minister and claimed that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post.

Speculation has been rife for some time about efforts by a section of the ruling BJP to lobby to overthrow Yediyurappa.

Some BJP lawmakers are said to be pushing to convene a legislative party meeting, pointing out certain decisions made by the government, its operation, the handling of the Covid crisis, and alleged instances of corruption, among others.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had said that he will continue in the top position as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him, and he had no confusion about it.

There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling over a leadership change in Karnataka in the coming days, considering Yediyurappa’s advanced age.

Although the saffron party had officially rejected such speculation in the past, it refuses to appease, and some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal credit him with his remarks, setting repeated deadlines for Yediyurappa’s departure.





