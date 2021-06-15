India Top Headlines

More than 26.69 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UT: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: The central government has provided more than 26.69 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and territories of the union and they will receive more than 47,43,580 doses of vaccine in the next three days, the Ministry of Family Health and Wellbeing.

“So far more than Rs 26.69 crore (26.69,14,930) doses of vaccine have been provided to states / UT, through the government of India (free channel) and through the category of direct state purchases Of this, the total consumption, including waste is 25,67,21,069 doses (according to the data available at 8 am today), “he said.

The ministry further said that 1,05,61,861 doses of Covid vaccine are still available in the states and UT to be administered. In addition, more than 47,43,580 doses of vaccines are in process and will be received by the states and UT within the next three days.

According to the Ministry of Health, India has so far administered 25,90,44,072 doses of vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination began as of May 1, 2021.





