Mehul Choksi’s Lawyers Say He Will Not Attend the Hearing in Dominica Due to Mental Stress | India News

ROSEAU: The fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi did not appear before the Roseau Justice of the Peace on June 14 to start the trial against him for his illegal entry to the Caribbean country, because he suffered from mental stress and had high blood pressure, his lawyers reported. court.

The case of Choksi, who has been accused of illegally entering the Caribbean nation, was heard by Chief Justice Candia Carette-George at Roseau Magistrates Court.

The prosecution, headed by the Director of the Public Ministry (DPP) of Dominica, Sherma Dalrymple, told the court that it is “ready to proceed to trial,” reported the Antigua News Room.

Dalrymple also took the opportunity to present the addition of Indian attorney Harpreet Giana to the team of state prosecutors.

However, Mehul Choksi did not appear in court on June 14 for the start of the trial.

Instead, his lawyers presented a medical certificate signed by a doctor from the Dominican China Friendship Hospital, where Choksi has been receiving treatment for the past two weeks.

The medical certificate says that Mehul Choksi “did not appear” in court as he suffered from “mental stress” and had high blood pressure.

Later Chief Magistrate Carette-George adjourned the matter. It will now be heard at 9 am (Caribbean time) on June 25. The judge also ordered that Choksi be brought to court on June 17 for subsequent preventive detention.

Mehul Choksi will remain under police surveillance as a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital until the next trial date.

Choksi had disappeared from Antigua on May 23 after dining out and was soon captured in Dominica. Police charged him with illegal entry into Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a 13.5 billion rupee fraud at the National Bank of Punjab (GNP).





