Many leaders who left TMC to join BJP feel uncomfortable: Sunil Mondal | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP in West Bengal could see the departure of another imported Trinamool leader.

Bengal MP Sunil Mondal, who had resigned from the Trinamool Congress before the assembly elections and joined the BJP, spoke on Tuesday about the unrest of leaders like him in his new party.

“Many of those who left the TMC and joined the BJP feel uncomfortable in BJP. They have not been accepted at heart. Some people in BJP think that it is not okay to trust those new to the party,” Sunil Mondal said. .

The BJP in the state has already seen the departure of senior leader Mukul Roy, who returned to the Trinamool fold four years after joining the BJP.

Several other leaders who had left Trinamool to join the BJP have hinted at “ghar wapsi” and are closing in on Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP, which accepted several Trinamool leaders before the assembly elections, now appears to be concerned about reverse defections from the party.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warned defectors of action under the law against desertion. But that seems to have little impact on leaders who are desperate to return to TMC’s fold.





