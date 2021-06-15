India Top Headlines

India Remembers Galwan’s Brave Hearts on First Anniversary of Deadly Clashes | India News

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, enthusiastic tributes were paid to the ‘brave hearts of Galwan’ as India remembered army personnel who gave their lives while thwarting Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh a year ago.

“Their courage will be forever etched in the memory of the nation,” the Army said as Army Chief of Staff Gen. MM Naravane led the force by paying tribute to the 20 soldiers on the first anniversary of the deadly clashes that they drastically changed the politics and military dynamics of the region.

Major General Akash Kaushik, the officiating general officer in command of the Corps of Fire and Fury, laid a wreath at the iconic war memorial in Leh. Also called the 14th Corps, it is tasked with protecting the Current Line of Control (LAC) with China in the Ladakh region.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled a statue of Colonel Santosh Babu, the commander of Bihar’s 16th Regiment, who was posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra, at his hometown in Suryapet.

“It is a personal loss for me and my two children. But his sacrifice for India makes me proud of him,” said Vanathi Devi, wife of Havildar K Palani, noting the various challenges facing military personnel.

Havildar (Gunner) K Palani, posthumously conferred with the Vir Chakra, was a native of Kadukalur village in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Three other soldiers, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Naik Deepak Singh, and Sepoy Gurtej Singh also received the Vir Chakra posthumously.

Leaders from across the political spectrum took to Twitter to pay tribute to Galwan’s heroes on Tuesday.

Congress, which has been critical of the government’s handling of the confrontation with China, said many questions remain unanswered.

“I join a grateful nation in remembering the 20 brave jaws of the Bihar Regiment, including its commanding officer, who tragically lost their lives in a clash with PLA troops in Galwan on the night of June 15-16, 2020.

“There are many unanswered questions about that incident and many explanations that this government owes to our people,” Rahul Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

The head of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, said her party has waited patiently for the government to open up and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident occurred.

“The congressional party reiterates its concern that clarity is not yet available and the prime minister’s last word on the issue a year ago was that there had been no transgression,” he said.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reminded people that the brave soldiers “had killed the enemy.”

“Our eyes are wet, but there is a feeling of immense pride in the heart that the sons of Ma Bharati protected the pride and honor of the fatherland with their supreme sacrifice. The country will remain indebted to its brave sons until eternity.” , Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

“Salute the immortal martyrdom of all those soldiers of the country who fought until their last breath to defend the country. The country will remain indebted to the immortal sacrifice of our soldiers,” Delhi’s chief minister and AAP leader said on Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal. .

Last year, the Indian army built a memorial for the ‘Galwan gallants’ at post 120 in eastern Ladakh that mentioned their heroics under Operation ‘Snow Leopard’ and how they evicted PLA troops from the area while inflicting “heavy casualties.” .

The names of the 20 members of the army were also inscribed on the National War Memorial in Delhi.

It was the first deadly clash in the border area in nearly five decades and saw fierce hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops. It was followed by a large deployment of troops and heavy weaponry by both armies at the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

In February, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese servicemen and soldiers were killed in clashes with the Indian army, although the death toll is widely believed to have been higher.

The clashes in the Galwan Valley that took place more than a month after a border clash began in eastern Ladakh put China and India under severe pressure, and there were calls to boycott Chinese products and companies.

India wants peace, but is able to give an adequate response when instigated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the incident, assuring the nation that the soldiers’ sacrifice will not be in vain.

Days after the clashes, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had bluntly told his Chinese counterpart that “the unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship.

India held the neighboring country responsible for triggering the Ladakh standoff by violating the rules of engagement on border management and conveyed that peace and tranquility throughout LAC are the basis for the progress of the rest of the relationship and that they cannot break away.

The two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south shores of Lake Pangong in February after a series of military and diplomatic talks.

They are now engaging in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining sticking points, but there has been no visible progress after the 11th round of military talks in April.

“One year after the impact of a fatal border collision, tensions remain high with no consensus on how to solve the problems in an unverified LAC,” said Colonel (Retd) Zhou Bo of the People’s Liberation Army in an article published in Hong Kong. Kong newspaper.

He suggested that China and India should implement existing confidence-building measures and take the “boldest step” of establishing “buffer zones” in the “most dangerous areas” along the Line of Royal Control (LAC). to prevent the border dispute. to spill over into conflict.

Last month, the army chief, General Naravane, said that there can be no reduction in escalation without a complete disconnect at all friction points in eastern Ladakh and that the Indian army is prepared for all contingencies in the region.

General Naravane also said that India is dealing with China in a “firm” and “non-staggered” manner to ensure the sanctity of its claims in eastern Ladakh and was even open to initiating confidence-building measures.

India has been insisting on total disengagement at the remaining sticking points to reduce the situation in eastern Ladakh.





Original source