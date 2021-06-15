India Top Headlines

India opens vacancies for Nepalese women in the military police | India News

KATHMANDU: For the first time, the Indian army has opened vacancies for Nepalese women in the military police.

The announcement comes at a time when there are calls to repeal the recruitment of young Nepalese into the Indian army.

The Army says it wants to continue recruiting young Nepalese, both men and women, in an attempt to broaden the reach of the youth.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has published the announcement asking Nepalese women who meet the requirements to apply via the Internet.

The ad has set certain criteria, but has also provided some relaxation for children whose father died while serving in the Indian army.

According to the criteria, those who have passed class 10, from 16 to 21 years old or those born between October 1, 2000, until April 1, 2004, and a height greater than 152 cm can apply.

The deadline to apply is July 20. Those classified as Veer Nari are eligible to run for up to 30 years, according to the notice.

Those who meet the criteria will undergo a further selection process in Ambal, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Pune, Belgaum and Shillong.

The children of former Indian Army recruits Veer Nari, and whose parents were killed while on duty, will get an exemption of 20 on the written weight and grace test.

According to the Nepal-India treaty, there is a separate Gorkha regiment in the Indian army and more than hundreds of thousands of Nepalese nationals have served in various positions in the Indian army and have retired.

The recruitment of young Nepalese began in 1816 during the rule of the East India Company.

More than 32.00 Nepalese citizens are currently serving in the Indian Army in various capacities in seven Gorkha rifle regiments (1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th and 11th), each of which has five to six battalions. (about 800 soldiers each). ).

Regiments 2, 6, 7 and 10 were passed to the British Army after independence in 1947. They have now been consolidated into a single Gorkha regiment.

Currently, more than lakhs of veterans receive pensions after retiring from the Indian Army.

It was the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist that demanded the scrapping of the recruitment of young Nepalese into the Indian and British armies before they waged civil war in the country in 1996.

After 2007, the Maoists were in the government of Nepal in different positions, but they never raised the problem with the governments of India and Great Britain about the removal of the provisions on the recruitment of Gorkha in the armies of India and Great Britain.

But instead of ruling out the recruitment process, both the Indian and British Army are expanding the recruitment process and now the Indian Army has also started recruiting women.





Original source