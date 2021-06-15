India Top Headlines

In UP, they find a corpse riddled with bullets of an aviator | India News

KANPUR: The body of a 27-year-old Air Force personnel, who had left their home on Monday night after receiving a phone call, was found riddled with bullets on the side of the road in the village of Basdhana in the Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Prateek Singh, a resident of Unnao. They said that Prateek, who was stationed as an airman in Jammu, had arrived in his village on June 11. They said gunshot wounds were found to his eyes and an empty cartridge was recovered near his body. The body was sent for an autopsy. Shashi Shekhar Singh, ASP-Unnao said: “Based on the family’s complaint, we have detained his relative, Vinay Soni, for questioning.





