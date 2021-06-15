India Top Headlines

‘Forced to observe his continued silence’: Dhankhar to Mamata on post-election violence | India News

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, claiming that she has been silent about post-election violence in the state and has not taken steps to rehabilitate and compensate people. suffering.

Hours before his departure to Delhi on a four-day visit, the governor wrote seeking interaction with the prime minister as soon as possible on the issues raised by him.

“I am compelled to observe your continued silence and inaction over the post-election retributive bloodshed, the violation of human rights, the scandalous assault on the dignity of women, the wanton destruction of property, the perpetuation of unspeakable suffering on political opponents, the worst since independence and does not bode well for democracy, “Dhankhar wrote in the letter to Banerjee, a copy of which he shared on Twitter.

“His studied silence, added to the absence of any step to participate in rehabilitation and compensation to alleviate the unimaginable suffering of people, forces the inevitable conclusion that all this is driven by the State,” he alleged.

Dhankhar, who has disagreed with the Trinamool Congressional government on various issues since taking office in July 2019, also accused the police and administration in the state of being partisan.

The governor wrote that during his May 13-15 visit to Coochbehar, Nandigram and Ranpagli in Assam, he had heard heartbreaking stories about the sufferings of people for voting according to their choice in the West Bengal assembly elections.

The governor’s visit to these locations had sparked a war of words between him and the prime minister, with Banerjee writing to him, claiming that his tour violates the rules, while Dhankhar responded by saying that he is fulfilling the duties set out by the Constitution.

The governor wrote that on May 17 the prime minister, in an unprecedented manner, “spent six hours in the CBI office in the Nizam Palace seeking the release of the arrested persons.”

Banerjee had come to the CBI office shortly after the arrest of two cabinet ministers: Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Calcutta mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada duct tape case.

The governor urged the chief minister to deliberate on the issue of post-election violence in the cabinet, take all necessary measures to restore law and order and provide relief to the suffering people.





