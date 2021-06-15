Farmers suffering from the indifference of the Center, alleges Mamata | India News

India Top Headlines

CALCUTTA: On the anniversary of the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011, West Bengal Chief Minister and Supreme TMC Mamata Banerjee criticized the Center for new agricultural laws passed last year, stating that, on the one hand, his government fights for the rights of farmers and addressed their grievances and on the other, an “indifferent” Center is letting them suffer.Calling farmers as the ‘backbone of society’, Mamata further stated that she will continue to fight for their well-being, adding that defending farmers’ rights remains a priority for her.In a tweet, West Bengal’s chief minister said: “On this day, ten years ago, the Singur Land Development and Rehabilitation Bill 2011 was passed in the WB assembly after a long and difficult struggle. We fought united for the rights of our farmers and addressed their complaints, bringing positive change in their lives. ”

Mamata, after coming to power, passed the Singur Land Development and Rehabilitation Law, 2011, to seize the lands handed over to the Tatas by the previous Left Front government. The bill was approved in the assembly on June 14, 2011. The then state government gave Grupo Tata about a thousand acres of land in 2006 to build a car factory, but in the wake of violent protests from the Congress of Trinamool (TMC), the project was shelved.

Tata Motors filed a motion with the Calcutta High Court challenging the law. The land acquisition was upheld by a lower court and the law passed by the TMC-led state government was declared unconstitutional on appeal. After that, the dispute went to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the farmers.

“Today, it pains me that throughout the country our fellow farmers are suffering due to the indifference of the Center. Together, we will continue our struggle to ensure the well-being of the backbone of our society. The defense of their rights continues to be one of the main priority, “Mamata said in another tweet.

Farmers have been protesting against the Center’s farm laws for the past six months. Many have camped on the borders of the national capital.

Despite several rounds of talks between the Center and peasant leaders last year, the stalemate persists. Farmers have been protesting across the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted agricultural laws:

Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Law, 2020; the Agreement on the Empowerment and Protection of Farmers) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.