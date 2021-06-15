Bengal Governor to Visit Delhi after Monday Meeting with BJP Board Members on Law & Order Situation | India News

India Top Headlines

CALCUTTA: One day after a BJP MLA delegation presented a petition for alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is ready to visit New Delhi today for the night.On Twitter, the governor said that he will go to the national capital late Tuesday night and return to Kolkata on June 18.He did not specify the reasons for his visit.

The opposition leader in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, led a delegation of several BJP MLAs to Raj Bhavan on Monday to seek Dhankhar’s intervention, highlighting the alleged lawlessness and “partisan stance” of the state police.

Dhankhar tweeted that Adhikari called him and presented a representation on the current situation of law and order in the state.

“More than 50 opposition MLAs expressed serious concern about the anarchy @MamataOfficial and the partisan stance @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and sought intervention when the situation was fading. The governor assured the MLA and LOP @SuvenduWB that he will analyze the complaints of the ones you are aware of, “the governor wrote on the microblogging site.

Adhikari claimed that political violence has continued in the state since the declaration of the election results to the assembly, which the TMC won by a large majority.

The TMC has shared a bitter relationship with Dhankhar since his previous tenure in government when he took office in July 2019.

In May, the ruling party lashed out at the governor for his visit to areas affected by violence after the announcement of the results of state assembly polls.