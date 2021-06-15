India Top Headlines

10 Awarded Killed For The 2018 Murder Of Bihar Businessman | India News

ARA: A session court in Bihar on Monday handed down the death penalty to 10 people, including two brothers with a long list of crimes behind them, for the broad daylight killing in 2018 of prominent businessman Ara Imran Khan in a bustling market.

In a judgment delivered by videoconference, the additional district court and session judge Manoj Kumar found the two Kuraishi brothers, Khurshid and Abdullah, and eight others, guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy, extortion and other crimes under the IPC and the Arms Law. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.6 lakhs on each of the convicts.

In addition to Khurshid and Abdullah, the court handed down the death penalty to Anwar Kuraishi, Guddu Miyan, Shamsher Miyan, Phurchan Miyan, Babli Miyan, Ahmad Miyan, Raju Khan and Tausif Alam.

Deputy Prosecutor Nagendra Prasad Singh said that Imran was killed in his shop at Shobha market in Dharman Chowk on December 6, 2018. “His brother Akil Ahmad was injured in the heavy shooting. The FIR that names the 10 convicts was presented on the basis of Akil’s statements. ”

Khurshid’s gang had tried to extort 10 lakh rupees from Imran, which he refused to pay. This comes after a court in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole in May sentenced to death 12 gang members convicted of six murders on the Chennai-Kolkata highway in 2008.





