India Top Headlines

Vaccine doubts wane, but the digital divide is a major impediment to vaccination in rural areas: survey | India News

CHENNAI: The second wave of the pandemic, which spread from large cities to smaller towns and villages and its resulting impact on lives and livelihoods, has caused more Indians, specifically those in smaller towns and rural areas , shed your reluctance to vaccinate against Covid, a poll released Monday showed.

However, the pace of vaccination across the country was hampered and most of the rural population complained of a lack of knowledge to register on the CoWIN portal or did not know how to register for the vaccine itself.

The good news is that India is slowly losing its doubts about vaccines. Up to 78% of Indians in big cities were “extremely willing to get vaccinated” in May, up from 62% in March, according to the Boston Consulting Group’s Covid-19 Consumer Sentiment Survey. And 74% of Indians from smaller cities answered affirmatively to the question “Can you tell us as of today if you would be willing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine if it were available to you?”, Compared to only 39% in March. 63% of people voluntarily adopted the Covid vaccine in May in rural India, up from 41% in March.

The Supreme Court had also asked the government similar questions a few days ago: “You keep saying that the situation is dynamic, but political leaders must be vigilant. You keep saying digital India, digital India, but the situation is different in rural areas. How will an illiterate worker from Jharkhand register in Rajasthan? Tell us how you will address this digital divide, ”wanted the SC bank of Attorney General Tushar Mehta.

A whopping 63% in rural areas and 43% in smaller towns did not know how to sign up for the CoWIN app for vaccination; 60% of rural residents and 40% of those in smaller cities did not even know how to register for vaccination.

Among those who had not taken the vaccine despite it being available, problems with registering in the CoWIN app were the main reasons. Two-thirds (65%) of all Indians in large cities faced problems with the application, with the unavailability of vaccination spaces and fear of crowds in the center, while 55% in smaller cities and 53% in rural areas had problems with the technology behind it. looking for spaces for vaccination.

The BCG survey was sent from May 23 to 28 and covered nearly 4,000 respondents in metropolitan areas and smaller towns and cities and in rural India.

Some categories have continued to show a positive sentiment. For example: commodities, health and home entertainment continue to win.

“There is a looming sense of uncertainty. However, we have also seen some positive messages. Spending sentiment has not been affected similarly across categories. Home essentials, health and entertainment continue to be the winners. However, some of the discretionary categories have been negatively affected, ”said Nimisha Jain, MD and partner at BCG India.





Reference page