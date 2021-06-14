UP Journalist Death: Priyanka Says State Government ‘Nurtures Raj Jungle’ | India News
The 42-year-old news channel reporter Sulabh Srivastava was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pole near a brick kiln in Sukhpal Nagar below the area of the Kotwali police station in Pratapgarh on Sunday, police said.
“The liquor mafia from Aligarh to Pratapgarh: has caused death throughout the state. The government is silent,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet.
Liquor Mafia from Aligarh to Pratapgarh: Statewide Orgy of Death. UP government in silence. Journalists must expose the truth,… https://t.co/xJ41W1L4EX
– Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 1623643760000
“Journalists discover the truth, they warn the administration about the dangers. The government is asleep,” he alleged.
Does the government that is “feeding the jungle raj” have any answer to the tears of the family of journalist Sulabh Srivastava, asked Priyanka Gandhi.
Srivastava had recently published a story against the liquor mafia in the region. Then, on June 12, he wrote to the Prayagraj additional police director general to request protection.
Additional Police Superintendent Surendra Dwivedi said Srivastava was killed in an accident while returning from Asrahi village below the Lalganj Police Station area after reporting an illegal weapons manufacturing unit discovered there.
After the accident, the seriously injured Srivastava was taken to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, he said.