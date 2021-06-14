UP Journalist Death: Priyanka Says State Government ‘Nurtures Raj Jungle’ | India News

India Top Headlines

Liquor Mafia from Aligarh to Pratapgarh: Statewide Orgy of Death. UP government in silence. Journalists must expose the truth,… https://t.co/xJ41W1L4EX – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 1623643760000

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for the death of a journalist, who had recently published a story about the liquor mafia and died in what police said was an accident of traffic. The secretary general of Congress accused Yogi Adityanath’s dispensation of “nurturing the jungle raj.”The 42-year-old news channel reporter Sulabh Srivastava was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pole near a brick kiln in Sukhpal Nagar below the area of ​​the Kotwali police station in Pratapgarh on Sunday, police said.“The liquor mafia from Aligarh to Pratapgarh: has caused death throughout the state. The government is silent,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet.

“Journalists discover the truth, they warn the administration about the dangers. The government is asleep,” he alleged.

Does the government that is “feeding the jungle raj” have any answer to the tears of the family of journalist Sulabh Srivastava, asked Priyanka Gandhi.

Srivastava had recently published a story against the liquor mafia in the region. Then, on June 12, he wrote to the Prayagraj additional police director general to request protection.

Additional Police Superintendent Surendra Dwivedi said Srivastava was killed in an accident while returning from Asrahi village below the Lalganj Police Station area after reporting an illegal weapons manufacturing unit discovered there.

After the accident, the seriously injured Srivastava was taken to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, he said.