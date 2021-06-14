India Top Headlines

UAE Now Allows Silver Resident Permit Holders From India | India News

NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) now allow holders of silver residence permits, in addition to gold permits, from India and other subcontinent countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka to enter the country.

However, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has mandated that travelers who are eligible to visit from these countries must use “a track and trace device.”

When asked if this would mean further tightening of rules for visitors to India, a leading charter operator said: “There are no more restrictions. By contrast, the UAE now also allows silver visa holders in addition to gold visa holders. The United Arab Emirates forces you to wear a bracelet during the 10-day quarantine. Passengers must undergo RT-PCR on the fourth day and then on the eighth day. If the results are negative, then they can remove the bracelet and go anywhere. ”

“Their movement is limited to the required movement between the hotel and the airport without coming into close contact with people in the community,” says the GCAA quarantine rules for visitors from the Indian subcontinent.

The UAE has for now extended the restriction on travelers from India until July 6. The largest international destination for Indian travelers, the United Arab Emirates imposed a restriction since April 25 due to the Covid catastrophe in India.

“Emirates has suspended passenger flights from India until July 6, 2021. Additionally, passengers who have transited India in the past 14 days will not be accepted to travel from anywhere else to the United Arab Emirates. Citizens of the United Arab Emirates, golden visa holders of the United Arab Emirates and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt from travel, ”the Emirates website says.

In recent days, the UAE has imposed stricter rules to prevent the rapidly spreading mutant virus that is wreaking havoc in India right now from reaching its shores by constantly tightening regulations. It has prohibited commercial aircraft operators from selling individual seats on charter flights bound for the country from Covid hotspots.

The GCAA has ruled that only a maximum of eight passengers can now fly to the UAE on business jets until new orders are placed. Both of these charter flight restrictions are primarily targeting India due to the country’s massive demand per category of eligible travelers.





Reference page