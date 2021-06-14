The government should practice in India what it preaches to the world: Chidambaram on Prime Minister’s G7 speech | India News

India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the G7 outreach meeting is inspiring and also ironic. The Modi government should practice at… https://t.co/KiyByHJgu1 – P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 1623638607000

NEW DELHI: The government should practice in India what it preaches to the world, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized democracy and freedom of thought at a meeting of the G7.Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that India is a natural ally of the G7 and its partners in defending democracy, freedom of thought and freedom from a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism, violent extremism and coercion. economical.“Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the G7 outreach meeting is inspiring and also ironic. The Modi government should practice in India what it preaches to the world,” Chidambaram tweeted in response.

He added that he was “saddened” that the prime minister was the only guest who was not physically present at the outreach meeting.

“Ask yourself why. Because India is an outlier when it comes to fighting Covid 19. We are the most infected and least vaccinated country (as a proportion of the population),” said the former Union minister.

The prime minister delivered a virtual speech at an outreach session of a summit of the richest democracies of the Group of Seven (G7) held in Cornwall in Great Britain.