India Top Headlines

States, UT will receive more than 96,490 doses of the Covid vaccine in the next 3 days | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Monday that there are more than 96,490 doses of vaccines in the

pipeline and will be received by the states and UT within the next three days.

The ministry also said that 1,40,70,224 doses of Covid vaccine are still available in the states and UTs to be administered. So far, the Center has provided 26,68,36,620 doses of vaccines to states and UT, through the Government of India (free channel) and through the category of direct state procurement.

“Of this, the total consumption, including waste, is 25,27,66,396 doses (based on data available at 8 am today),” he said.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination began as of May 1, 2021.

In addition, according to the strategy, each month 50 percent of the total Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) eliminated the vaccine doses of any

the manufacturer would be acquired by the government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to state governments completely free of charge, as it was doing previously.

The Union Ministry of Health has reported that so far 25,48,49,301 doses of vaccine have been administered within the framework of the nationwide vaccination campaign.





Reference page