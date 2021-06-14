India Top Headlines

Single dose of Covid-19 vaccine sufficient for people already infected: study | India News

HYDERABAD: A single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is sufficient for an infected person, as there was a greater antibody response compared to those who have not had a prior infection, according to a study published by AIG Hospitals on Monday.

The city-based AIG hospitals recently published a study of 260 healthcare workers, who were vaccinated between January 16 and February 5, in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases (a peer-reviewed journal) .

The study was designed to assess the immune memory response in all of these patients.

All patients received the Covishield vaccine.

The study also said that memory T cell responses elicited by a single dose of vaccine were significantly higher in the previously infected group compared to those who had no prior infection.

Commenting on the impact this study may have on the overall vaccine delivery strategy, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, president of AIG Hospitals and one of the study’s co-authors, said the results show that people who were infected with Covid- It is not necessary to take two doses of the vaccine, as a single dose can develop a strong antibody and memory cell response on par with two doses for those who did not contract the infection.

This will help significantly at a time when there is a vaccine shortage in the country and more people can be covered with saved doses, Dr. Reddy said.

Once the necessary number of people are vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, these patients who were infected and received only one dose can take the second dose of the vaccine, he added.

At this point, all of our strategies should be aimed at the widespread distribution of available vaccines and include the maximum number of people with at least a single dose, Dr. Reddy added.





