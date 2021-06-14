India Top Headlines

Ram Temple Trust Challenges Charge of Murky Land Settlement | India News

AYODHYA: Annoyed by allegations of wrongdoing in a land deal related to the expansion of the Ram temple facilities in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has dismissed rumors that the trust acquired the parcel at more than nine times its price market as “politically motivated and misleading.”

Hours after AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA Pawan Pandey alleged that the trust bought 12,000 square meters of land valued at Rs 2 crore for Rs 18.5 crore, the Champat Rai trust’s general secretary noted that the prices of land in Ayodhya had increased multiple times since SC’s Verdict in 2019 in the Ram JanmabhoomiBabri Masjid title dispute.

“The current rate of land is almost 5,000 rupees per square foot. Therefore, for 12,000 square meters, its price is around 60 million rupees,” said another member.

In 2017, the original owners of the land, Kusum Pathak and Harish Kumar Pathak, had reached an agreement with Sultan Ansari, Ravi Mohan Tewari and others to sell the plot for Rs 2 crore. Then Rs 92 lakh was paid to the Pathaks.

On March 18, 2021, the agreement was canceled and a registration was signed between them, after which Ansari and Tewari became the owners. They sold the parcel to the trust for 18.5 million rupees. “After SC’s verdict, the price of land has increased more than 20 times,” said the member.





Times of India