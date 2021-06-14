PM Narendra Modi greets people at the Raja Parba festival | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday for the ‘Raja Parba’, a festival held in Odisha.
Raja Parba is a three-day festival. The second day signifies the beginning of the solar month of “Mithuna”, which marks the arrival of the rains, according to the Odisha Tourism website.
“Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of all,” the prime minister tweeted.
Raja Parba is a three-day festival. The second day signifies the beginning of the solar month of “Mithuna”, which marks the arrival of the rains, according to the Odisha Tourism website.
“Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of all,” the prime minister tweeted.
Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of all.
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1623643987000