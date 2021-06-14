No cyber breach in the NIC email system: Government | India News
NEW DELHI: There has been no cyber breach in the government email system, maintained by the National Center for Informatics (NIC), the government he said on Sunday.
The email system is “totally safe and secure,” the IT ministry said in a statement while dismissing a report that claimed that data breaches at organizations such as Air India, Big Basket and Domino’s had exposed email accounts and passwords. of emails from NIC to hackers.
He noted that the breach of cybersecurity on external portals may not affect users of the government email service, unless they have registered using their official email address and used the same password as the one used in that account. of e-mail.
The email system is “totally safe and secure,” the IT ministry said in a statement while dismissing a report that claimed that data breaches at organizations such as Air India, Big Basket and Domino’s had exposed email accounts and passwords. of emails from NIC to hackers.
He noted that the breach of cybersecurity on external portals may not affect users of the government email service, unless they have registered using their official email address and used the same password as the one used in that account. of e-mail.