NHRC requests report from Odisha, Center on “denial” of freedom fighter’s widow’s rights | India News

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday requested Action Taken Reports (ATR) from the Union Secretary of the Interior and the Chief Secretary of Odisha on the alleged denial of human rights to Meera Devi, the widow of a Freedom fighter from the Bhadrak district in Odisha, who has currently been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for her Covid treatment.

“The commission orders its registry to forward the copy of the complaint to the secretary, the interior ministry, the government of India and the chief secretary of the Odisha government, asking for a report of action taken within four weeks,” he said. NHRC acting upon request. presented by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

In his complaint, Tripathy alleged deliberate negligence and inaction on the part of Odisha and the Interior Ministry in paying the family pension to an 87-year-old Meera Devi, wife of the late Gour Chandra Mohapatra, a freedom fighter. Goura, who was imprisoned during the Quit India Movement in 1942, is the son of Laxmikanta Mohapatra, who wrote the Odisha state anthem, Bande Utkala Janani.

It is alleged that he is struggling to survive with health complications amid financial difficulties. Despite informing state authorities and completing all procedural steps, the victim has been deprived of her pension since her husband’s death on September 11, 2018, Tripathy said in her complaint.





