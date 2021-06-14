Misuse of Devotees’ Donations An Insult to Faith: Priyanka Gandhi on Alleged Ayodhya Land Scam | India News

India Top Headlines

Millions of people made offerings at the feet of God because of their faith and devotion. The misuse of that donation is injustice, a sin, an insult to your faith. – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 1623650631000

NEW DELHI: Amid charges of corruption on the land bought by him RAM Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that the misuse of donations by devotees is a sin and an insult to their faith.“Millions of people made their offerings at the feet of God for their faith and devotion. The misuse of those donations is unfair and is a sin and an insult to their faith,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Sunday, Congress alleged scams are taking place by accepting donations on behalf of Lord Ram after two opposition leaders accused Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary General Champat Rai of buying land at an inflated price to Ram temple facilities.

The claim that the land worth 2 million rupees was brought in at an inflated price of 18.5 million rupees was made by the Rajya Sabha member of the AAP, Sanjay Singh, and a former minister of the Samajwadi Party government. , Pawan Pandey.

Rai vigorously refuted the accusation. Tagging a tweet about Rai rebutting the accusation, Congressional Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday: “Lord Ram, what kind of days are these? Scams happen by receiving donations on your behalf. Shameless thieves are arrogantly intoxicated like Ravana and selling the faith. ”

“The question is how was the land bought for Rs 2 crore sold after 10 minutes to ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ for Rs 18.50 crore?” I ask.

“Now it seems … Kans are ruling, Ravana is everywhere!” Surjewala had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Calling it a money laundering case, Singh and Pandey had requested an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Enforcement.