Militant found dead in lake in Kashmir | India News

SRINAGAR: A local militant, hailing from the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in Anchar Lake here on Sunday night, authorities said.

Locals saw a body in Lake Anchar, an area that is under the jurisdiction of the Soura police station, officials said.

They said an identity card was found on the body revealing his identity as Amir Ahmad Malik, a Zainapora resident in Shopian.

The deceased was reported missing in October 2020 and joined the terrorist team of the Resistance Front, a team in the shadow of Lashkar-e-Toiba, officials said.

They said that the circumstances of the death of the militant are being investigated.





