LJP implodes when Uncle Paras isolates Chirag Paswan; Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) Says ‘You Reap What You Sow’ | India News

NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events, Chirag Paswan, chairman of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), founded by his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, was unceremoniously removed Monday as party leader in Lok Sabha.

Chirag, who assumed command of the party in 2020 after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, was completely isolated at the top within his party.

Five of the six members of the LJP Parliament rebelled against Chirag in an overnight coup and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, their uncle, as the new party leader in Lok Sabha.

In addition to Pashupati Paras, the rebel group includes Chirag’s cousin Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi, and Mehboob Ali Kaiser.

The group has already met with Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla to inform him of the changes in the party. In the next few days, the rebels can petition the Electoral Commission to represent the real LJP and could also move to expel Chirag from the top-party post.

‘You reap what you sow’

Nitish Kumar’s party, Janta Dal (United), reacted with a sense of vindication to developments within the LJP.

Chirag had led an aggressive campaign against Nitish Kumar in the 2020 assembly elections and in the process dealt a severe political blow to the ruler Janta Dal (United) in Bihar.

Chirag left the NDA in the state and participated in the assembly elections against Nitish Kumar’s party. He ran nominees, some of them BJP rebels, against all JD (U) candidates.

As a result, the JD (U) ended up losing several seats due to the triangle contest and for the first time became the junior partner of the BJP in Bihar NDA.

Not surprisingly, Nitish Kumar’s party reacted with an excavation to developments within the LJP.

“You reap what you sow,” said JD (U) national president RCP Singh, blaming Chirag for negative policy.

“Chirag Paswan has made so many mistakes in the recent past. The people of Bihar and the workers and leaders of his own party were not happy with what he did during Bihar’s assembly elections. The party,” Singh said.

Given the bitter political rivalry between the two parties since the 2020 assembly elections, sources close to Chirag Paswan accused the JD (U) of splitting in the LJP.

The JD (U), on the other hand, blamed Chirag Paswan’s negative politics for the rift within his party.

The only LJP MLA in the Bihar assembly has already left the party to join the JD (U).

Chirag tries to meet Paras, but fails.

As events unfolded on Monday, Chirag Paswan went to his uncle’s residence in the national capital to meet him and Prince Raj.

Paswan, who has not maintained himself well for some time, waited more than 20 minutes in his car before being allowed into the house and then left after spending more than an hour inside.

He left without saying a word to the waiting media.

It is believed that neither of the two rebel deputies knew him. A household helper said the two were not home when the LJP chief arrived.

How will the BJP react?

It would be interesting to see how the BJP reacts to the latest developments in this superiority game between the JD (U) and the LJP in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan has always held a very strong position in favor of the BJP and PM Modi and announced before the assembly elections that he is working for a BJP government in Bihar.

Pashupati Paras, on the other hand, is perceived as pro-Nitish Kumar.

Paras today praised Nitish Kumar as a good leader and “vikas purush” (development-oriented man).

With talks about the Union cabinet shakeup, it would be interesting to see if the BJP decides to include Chirag Paswan to ensure that he is not completely marginalized within his own party.

The JD (U) has refused to comment on speculation that one or more rebel LJP deputies will be incorporated into the Union cabinet from party quota or be accommodated in the state ministry.

However, he has reiterated the party’s position that all NDA allies should get a “respectable” stake in the Center.

‘I saved the party’

Pashupati Paras, who is a deputy from Hajipur, a seat represented by Ram Vilas Paswan for several years, said 99 percent of LJP workers were unhappy with Chirag Paswan’s leadership in Bihar.

“There are six MPs in our party. Five MPs wanted to save our party. Therefore, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew and the national president of the party. There are no objections against him,” he said. You stop when asked about developments.

Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, adding that Paswan can remain in the organization.

Regarding rumors that LJP will join Janta Dal (United) in Bihar, the Hajipur MP said: “The existence of LJP will continue, we will not join JDU. We will fulfill the ambition of the late Ramvilas Paswan.”





