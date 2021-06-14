India Top Headlines

Land purchase in Ayodhya: Trust must clarify whether money raised in the name of faith was misused, says Sanjay Raut | India News

MUMBAI: Amid allegations of corruption on land bought by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a “clarification” from the Trust and other leaders, saying that the construction of the temple is an issue. of faith for saffron. party and common people.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh spoke to him on the matter this morning and that “the evidence provided by him is shocking.”

“Lord Ram and the fight for Ram mandir is a matter of faith for us. For some, it is a political matter. The Trust formed for the construction of the temple must clarify whether the allegations are true or false. The ‘bhoomipujan of the temple A la The ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Head Mohan Bhagwat. They should also speak. Ram temple is a matter of faith. People have made donations by faith. Even Shiv Sena had contributed a Rs crore Trust, “said Raut.

If money raised by faith is misused, what is the use of having faith? I ask.

“We need to know what is happening. We need to know if the accusations are true or false,” said the Sena leader.

The accusation that the land worth 2 million rupees was bought at an inflated price of 18.5 million rupees by Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary, Champat Rai, for the Ram temple facilities, was made by Rajya Sabha member of the AAP, Sanjay Singh and a former minister in Samajwadi. Party government, Pawan Pandey. Rai vigorously refuted the accusation.

Calling it a money laundering case, Singh and Pandey had requested an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Enforcement.

Raut said the members of the Trust were appointed by the BJP. “Representatives of organizations like the Shiv Sena should have been included in the body as the Sena had participated in the agitation for the construction of Lord Ram’s temple … That was our previous demand”





