Jaishankar Meets Top Kenyan Leaders; discusses regional and global issues, including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific | India News

NAIROBI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed global and regional issues, including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, with top Kenyan leaders and the two sides also recognized the importance of ensuring the through shared efforts greater safety, security and prosperity. of the Indian Ocean Region.Jaishankar, who arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India’s relations with the main East African country, called Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and delivered a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“I assured the President that his focus on deeper person-to-person and business-to-business ties is also ours. Our defense association contributes to the safety and security of the Indian Ocean region. We look forward to closer collaboration,” he tweeted Jaishankar after the meeting.

He also met with senior Kenyan ministers at the Ministerial Roundtable during which the two sides reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship and discussed building a comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

The two sides “expressed concern about the growing radicalization and increase in international terrorism and violent extremism in parts of Africa and Asia” and noted that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a “common threat to humanity,” he said. a joint statement. issued after the meeting.

“The two sides had extensive exchanges on global and regional issues, including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the Horn of Africa,” he said, amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

India and Kenya also reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based multilateral system and underscored the important role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.

“As maritime neighbors, India and Kenya recognized the importance of ensuring through shared efforts greater security, safety and prosperity of the Indian Ocean region in mutual interest,” the statement said, noting that the appropriate institutions of the two sides will explore the expansion of cooperation in the area.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral development cooperation and agreed to work together to enhance the partnership by exploring new opportunities in both the government and the private sector in the areas of health, environment, ICT, tourism, higher education, automotive, defense and security.

The meeting was attended by Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo, Defense Minister Monica Juma, Trade and Industry Minister Betty C Maina, Information and Communications Technology Minister Joe Mucheru EGH, the Energy Minister Charles Keter, Deputy Treasury Minister Nelson Gaichuhie, Deputy Minister of Health Rashid Abdi Aman. and the Secretary of the Interior, Eng Karanja Kibicho.

After the meeting, Jaishankar in a tweet thanked the senior ministers for their valuable contributions and appreciated the “ideas, enthusiasm and commitment” of all participants.

“Building a comprehensive partnership was discussed at today’s Ministerial Roundtable. Thanks to FM Raychelle Omamo for presiding,” he tweeted.

The joint statement praised the cordial and historic relations between the two countries, underpinned by common values ​​and strong ties between peoples that date back many centuries.

“The two sides deliberated on the impact of the Covid-19 situation globally and called for joint efforts to combat the disease, as well as consolidate economic collaboration during the pandemic and the post-Covid-19 period. They stressed the need of equitable and affordable access to vaccines and ensuring treatment for all, “he said.

During the deliberations, Jaishankar recognized Kenya’s Big Four Agenda on manufacturing, affordable housing, universal health and food security, and underscored that India will continue to build on its partnership with this in mind.

Both parties reiterated their firm commitment to South-South Cooperation and expressed confidence that their bilateral partnership would be an example, the statement said.

The two sides acknowledged the recent increase in bilateral trade and noted the potential to further increase trade volumes and value.

India and Kenya are currently on the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has long-standing ties.

“As members of the UNSC currently serving together, we have taken our closeness to a larger global stage,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.