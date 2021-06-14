Jaishankar interacts with the Indian diaspora in Kenya | India News

India Top Headlines

A detailed exchange on regional and global issues as befits two members of the UNSC. A historical solidarity is today a modern association. – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 1623503400000

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has had a “productive” online interaction with a cross-section of the Indian diaspora in Kenya.Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India’s relations with the main East African country.“The Honorable Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar, who is currently on an official visit to Kenya, had a productive online interaction with a cross-section of the Indian diaspora in Kenya on June 13,” the High Commissioner tweeted. from India on Sunday night.The meeting was moderated by the Indian High Commissioner in Kenya, Dr. Virander Paul, he said. Kenya has a vibrant community of people of Indian origin currently numbering around 80,000, including some 20,000 Indian nationals.On Saturday, Jaishankar and his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo held a “productive discussion” on the bilateral cooperation that the two countries will carry out through a joint commission.“A detailed exchange on regional and global issues as befits two members of the UNSC. A historic solidarity is today a modern partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.

India and Kenya are currently on the United Nations Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has long-standing ties.