Girl burns trail with dangerous goods tanker | India News
KOCHI: Delisha Davis, a 24-year-old MCom student in Thrissur, was passionate about driving from a young age and her father Davis PA, who has been a tanker driver for the past 42 years, had no qualms about encouraging her daughter. Now, he drives his father’s tanker truck, which carries dangerous goods, and each trip extends up to 300 km.
After learning to ride a two- and four-wheeler, Delisha wanted an even more challenging ride. So he decided to take the wheels off the tanker. For the past three years, Delisha has been driving the tanker since Kochi to Malappuram three times a week to transport fuel from the refinery in Irumbanam to a gas station in Tirur.
Delisha’s story came to light two weeks ago after a motor vehicle department official stopped her tanker on its way to Tirur with fuel. This came after someone reported to the department that they saw ‘a young woman driving a tanker down the national highway during the closure’. The official was surprised when he showed her his heavy vehicle driving license and the license to transport dangerous goods.
“Officials congratulated my passion and informed the media. They said that my story would be a motivation for women who are afraid of driving. Officials said that I am probably the only woman in Kerala who has a license to transport dangerous goods. I was surprised to learn that no one had noticed me driving the tanker for the past three years, ”Delisha said.
Although he learned to drive the tanker at 16, Davis wanted him to wait until he got his license. He obtained the heavy and dangerous goods license at the age of 20.
He said that driving the tanker is easier than a car and travels around 300 kilometers on each trip it makes.
Now Davis accompanies her as a cleaner and the number of trips has been reduced to two or three a week due to the lockdown. “My day starts at 2 am. We drive to Irumbanam at 4 am and return to Tirur with the cargo at 9:30 am. After unloading the fuel, we got home at 3pm. I attend my PG classes at night. Driving is my passion and appa fully supported me. Otherwise this would not have been possible. My dream is to drive a multi-axle Volvo bus and I am trying to get her license, ”said Delisha.
