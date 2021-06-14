India Top Headlines

Covid: Recent Cases Fall to 76-Day Low, Lowest Daily Number in 2 Months | India News

NEW DELHI: The number of active Covid-19 cases in India, which had risen to more than 37.2 lakh at the height of the second wave, has fallen below 10 lakh after 66 days.

The count, a direct indicator of the extent of the spread of infections in the country, fell below 10 lakh on Sunday, and had fallen further to almost 9.2 lakh on Monday.

Meanwhile, new cases and deaths fell further Monday. India reported 59,915 new cases, a minimum of 76 days. The country had last reported fewer than 60,000 cases a day on March 30. The case count on Sunday was 71,228, according to TOI’s Covid database.

India also reported the fewest daily deaths in two months (since April 15), with 1,326 deaths reported on Monday. The tally does not include so many (1,392) “backward” deaths that add to the total number of victims in Maharashtra. With this Maharashtra has reported 19,116 elderly deaths since May 17, more than double the recent deaths (8,927) reported by the state during this period.

New cases, and often deaths, drop sharply on Mondays due to decreased testing and staff shortages over the weekend. On Sunday, fewer than 15 lakhs of Covid tests were conducted in India, roughly 4 lakh less than the previous day’s number. Meanwhile, cases in southern India and Maharashtra continued to decline at a much slower rate than in northern and central India.





Times of India