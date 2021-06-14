Covid-19: India reports 70,421 new cases, 3,912 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: For the seventh day in a row, India’s daily Covid count remained below 1 lakh. With 70,421 new cases reported Monday, the lowest since April 1, the country’s total count has risen to 29,510,410. Yesterday, the country reported 80,834 new cases, the lowest in 71 days.

With 3,912 dead, the figure has risen to 37,4305

.



Meanwhile, the number of active cases has dropped to less than 10 lakh. Currently, there are 9,73,158 active cases in the country.

A total of 37,96,24,626 samples analyzed for Covid so far. Of these, 14,92,152 samples were analyzed yesterday, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).