Centrally protected monuments, museums will reopen from June 16 | India News

NEW DELHI: All centrally protected monuments in the country, including the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Red Fort and Qutub Minar in New Delhi, will reopen to tourists from Wednesday June 16.

The monuments were closed to the public due to the increase in coronavirus cases in mid-April. On Monday, the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, announced that the monuments will reopen to the public from June 16, but with due caution and following all protocols related to Covid-19.

The Archaeological Survey of India order, which applies to all centrally protected monuments and museums administered by the Ministry of Culture, also said that the opening of the monuments will be carried out in “strict compliance” with orders issued by state authorities or district. He also said that the Union and state governments will issue strict guidelines and standard operating procedures regarding the flow of tourists that will be allowed.





