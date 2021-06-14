Sports

Bengal Extends Covid-19 Curbs Until July 1: All You Need To Know | India News

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government on Monday extended current Covid-19 restrictions in the state until July 1.

Essential services will continue to operate according to protocols, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

West Bengal’s Covid-19 count rose to 14.61,257 on Sunday, as 3,984 more people tested positive for the infection, while 84 new deaths raised the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 16,896.

North 24 Parganas district had the highest number of new cases with 597, followed by 426 in Kolkata.

This is what is open and closed:

-Bus, train, metro or waterway services will remain suspended.

-Private vehicles / to operate only for emergency service.

-All government offices with a 25% force will operate as of June 16.

-Private / corporate offices will remain open with 25% employees from 10 to 4 pm. Electronic pass required.

-The offices requested to organize the transportation of the employees.

-Relaxation in automotive services for medical purposes.

-Only vaccinated people are allowed inside the parks between 6 am and 9 am for morning walks.

-The markets will remain open between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

-Other retail stores will remain open between 11 am and 6 pm.

-Restaurants and bars open between 12 and 8 pm with 50% seating capacity.

-All schools / educational institutions will remain closed.

-Games and sports can be resumed in stadiums without spectators.

-Gym, beauty salon, salons and movie theaters will be closed.

-The night curfew will be maintained between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.





