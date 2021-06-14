AIADMK’s severe warning to those in contact with Sasikala expels 17 party workers, PAHO vice president-elect | India News

India Top Headlines

AIADMK's severe warning to those in contact with Sasikala expels 17 party workers

CHENNAI: On Monday, AIADMK warned of disciplinary action against party members if they interacted with the ousted party leader VK Sasikala, including when he expelled 17 members, including party spokesman V Pugazhendhi.

Most of those expelled are said to have spoken with the ousted former acting secretary general, VK Sasikala.

The AIADMK legislators’ meeting, held at the party’s headquarters here, which passed the unanimous resolution warning of severe action, also elected the party’s coordinator, O Panneerselvam, as the deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly.

AIADMK co-coordinator and former chief minister, K Palaniswami, was elected on June 10 as leader of the opposition.

In the meeting that lasted approximately three hours, AIADMK lawmakers deliberated in detail on the issue of ‘leaked phone calls’ on social media that allegedly involved Sasikala with some of the AIADMK cadres.

He had supposedly said that he would return to the party in the near future.

“After announcing that she would stay away from politics before the assembly elections, Sasikala now wants to take control of the party after seeing spectacular growth of the party. This is evident from media reports of her conversation with some party members, “the resolution moved by leaders Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said.

Calling for the immediate expulsion of all those who spoke to Sasikala by phone, the resolution said that it had already been warned through a statement on May 23 that severe measures would be taken against those who indulge in anti-party activities.

Dismissing Sasikala’s telephone conversation with her party members as “drama”, AIADMK said the party can never be destroyed by the “wishes of a family.”

“We have successfully completed the Jayalalithaa government by disappointing those who thought there would be more chaos in Tamil Nadu (after Jayalalithaa’s disappearance): the AIADMK-led alliance won 75 seats, defeated conspiracies and won the support of the people,” said the resolution.

As the main opposition party, AIADMK has 66 MLAs, he said and condemned Sasikala’s attempts to communicate with some party members.

“She is trying to capture the party and act out some strange drama by talking to some on the phone,” he said.

Later, in a statement, the AIADMK announced the expulsion of 17 party workers for anti-party activities.

The meeting elected Panneerselvam as the deputy leader of the opposition in the Assembly, while former minister SP Velumani was elected party whip.

S Ravi has been elected as deputy whip, former minister Kadambur C Raju as treasurer, former minister KP Anbalagan as secretary and PH Manoj Pandian as undersecretary, according to a statement issued by party leaders.

After the poll, in addition to sitting in the opposition after a decade of rule, the AIADMK is harassed by the issue of the alleged leaked audio tapes that allegedly involve the conversation of Sasikala, who took over the party after the disappearance by J Jayalalithaa in 2016, and some members of AIADMK. .

Following the merger of the two factions led by Pannerselvam and Palaniswami, the AIADMK overthrew Sasikala.





