The security scene witnessed positive changes during the last 2 years in India: MoS Home | India News

JAMMU: The Home Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the security landscape in the country has seen many positive changes in the last two years with an improved law and order situation. and a decrease in violence by terrorists and left-wing extremists.

He also said that the renewed focus would be shifted towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir to meet the aspirations of the people after the country wins the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

“There are a lot of changes in the country in the last two years and except for one or two incidents, nothing had happened anywhere in the country,” Reddy told reporters here after participating in the ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ regarding the first stone. – Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple laying ceremony in Majeen here.

On April 1, the Jammu and Kashmir administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved a proposal to allocate land to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the construction of a temple and its allied infrastructure on a lease for a period of 40 years.

Subsequently, a 62.02-acre piece of land in Majeen village was donated to the TTD for the construction of the temple and its allied infrastructure, a complex of services for the pilgrim, forbidden patasala, spiritual and meditation center, office, housing and parking.

In response to a question about the changing security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir due to the efforts of the Center, the minister said that the situation has improved across the country.

“Take any topic – an incident, infiltration and all the other angles – internal, internal, insurgency and left-wing extremism – terrorist incidents are not happening except along the border.

“There have been many changes in the country with the improvement of law and order, the decrease in terrorism and the absence of bomb explosions in the last two years. Put aside one or two incidents, nothing had happened,” Reddy said.

Referring to the repeal of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the old state into two union territories in August 2019, the minister said that the Center had planned many things but that, sadly, the outbreak of the Covid pandemic -19 gave a backhand.

“Under the prime minister’s orders, 36 central ministers visited every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir to get feedback and learn about the development needs of the people,” he said.

Reddy said that the Center had already made many assignments to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, but Covid-19 caused a lot of problems and integrated development as planned could not happen.

“But with God’s blessings, the fight against the virus will be won and a renewed focus will be made towards the development and fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said.

Calling the construction of the Balaji Temple in Jammu a “significant development,” he said it would become a major hub on the circuit of various religious shrines in Jammu and Kashmir and give a boost to religious tourism.

“Ved Patashala will also be established here and the devotees who crowd the Vaishno Devi Shrine will also have the opportunity to pay tribute at the Balaji Temple. It will become a religious circuit and generate economic activities for the people,” Reddy said.





