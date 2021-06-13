Stalin to meet Prime Minister Modi this week and request more Covid vaccines | India News

India Top Headlines

Stalin to meet Prime Minister Modi this week and request more Covid vaccines

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday that Prime Minister MK Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week and request more Covid vaccines.

Speaking to ANI, Subramanian said: “When Tamil Nadu Prime Minister MK Stalin meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi next week, he will request to provide more doses of vaccines to Tamil Nadu.”

“The number of deaths is expected to decrease in the coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection, so people must come forward to get vaccinated,” he added.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi jointly reviewed the vaccination campaign for vegetable vendors in Chennai Koyambedu.

Speaking about the campaign, Subramanian said: “The Koyambedu market was a hot spot in the first wave. Therefore, the Chennai corporation, the CMDA and the health department are in the process of vaccination campaign here. They have been vaccinated. 9,655 people in Koyambedu. More than 10,000 will be administered today, which will be a large number per day in one place. ”

“Vendors are eager to get vaccinated. We have received vaccine doses of 1.6 croe, of which 98 lakh of vaccines have been used so far, according to CM’s advice,” he added.

He also reported that the Tamil Nadu government is probably the first in India where disabled people were vaccinated instead. 5000 disabled people have been vaccinated in the state.





