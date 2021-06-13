India Top Headlines

Shiv Sena was treated as a slave in the former BJP government in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut | India News

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena was virtually treated as “slaves” and attempts were made to end the party politically when it was in power with the BJP in Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged.

Addressing the Seine workers in Jalgaon, northern Maharashtra, on Saturday, Raut said: “The Shiv Sena had a secondary status in the previous government and was (treated) as a slave. There was also an attempt to kill our party by abusing of the power enjoyed thanks to our support. ”

Raut’s comments came days after Maharashtra Prime Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi separately, sparking political speculation in the state.

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance collapsed in 2019 over the chief ministry issue. The Seine, which was one of the BJP’s oldest allies, later formed an unlikely alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Raut said that he always thought that the Seine should have its prime minister in Maharashtra.

“Even if Shiv Sainiks gets nothing, we can proudly say that the leadership of the state is now in the hands of Shiv Sena. The government of Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed with this sentiment (in November 2019),” he said.

Recalling the drama that preceded the formation of the tripartite government in November 2019 after the Assembly elections, Raut said that PCN leader Ajit Pawar, who briefly switched sides to form a government with the BJP under Devendra Fadnavis, he is now the “loudest spokesperson” for the MVA. The second Fadnavis-led government that was formed with Ajit Pawar had lasted only 80 hours.

“… Anything can happen in politics. Ajit Pawar, the executive vice president of Maharashtra, is now working shoulder to shoulder with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Raut said. PTI MR NSK





