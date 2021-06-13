India Top Headlines

Russia’s Sputnik V Is Likely To Be Available At Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Starting Next Week | India News

NEW DELHI: Russian Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi starting June 15, sources said.

According to sources, the schedule for the deployment of Sputnik V at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital will depend on the shipment received.

The first phase of the launch of Sputnik V by Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

In addition to Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals.

The price per dose of Sputnik V in private hospitals according to the price schedule issued by the central government has been capped at Rs 1,145.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign by the Bahrain Ministry of Health was estimated at 94.3 percent.





