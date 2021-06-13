Rescue centers packed, U’khand to move man-eating leopards to Gujarat | India News
DEHRADUN: As cases of conflict between leopard men continue to increase in the hills of Uttarakhand, the authorities are faced with a problem: what to do about the man-eaters who are being trapped.
The only two leopard rescue centers in the state, one in Nainital and the other in Haridwar – they are already “crowded”, housing a dozen animals that forestry teams were able to catch alive. So the forest department came up with a novel idea: moving “prisoners” to other states, especially those where rescue facilities are empty. A proposal was drawn up and sent to the Central Zoo Authority, which gave its go-ahead this month.
Now, in the first phase, six maneaters will be sent to Gujarat. “In Gujarat, the Jamnagar Rescue Center has the capacity to house 50 leopards, but they only have four. We will send six leopards there, ”said JS Suhag, director of wildlife for the Uttarakhand forest department. According to forest officials, the maintenance of each animal costs Rs 2 lakh each year. “Our rescue centers are overloaded,” said a forestry official. Between 2000 and 2020, 75 leopards were declared man-eaters in Uttarakhand. In the past five years alone, 27 animal eaters have been euthanized, according to the forest department. In 2020, 31 people died and 85 were injured in leopard attacks.
The only two leopard rescue centers in the state, one in Nainital and the other in Haridwar – they are already “crowded”, housing a dozen animals that forestry teams were able to catch alive. So the forest department came up with a novel idea: moving “prisoners” to other states, especially those where rescue facilities are empty. A proposal was drawn up and sent to the Central Zoo Authority, which gave its go-ahead this month.
Now, in the first phase, six maneaters will be sent to Gujarat. “In Gujarat, the Jamnagar Rescue Center has the capacity to house 50 leopards, but they only have four. We will send six leopards there, ”said JS Suhag, director of wildlife for the Uttarakhand forest department. According to forest officials, the maintenance of each animal costs Rs 2 lakh each year. “Our rescue centers are overloaded,” said a forestry official. Between 2000 and 2020, 75 leopards were declared man-eaters in Uttarakhand. In the past five years alone, 27 animal eaters have been euthanized, according to the forest department. In 2020, 31 people died and 85 were injured in leopard attacks.