Railways Bring Oxygen to 15 States in 50 Days | India News

NEW DELHI: In a “landmark achievement,” the Indian Railways has delivered nearly 30,182 metric tons (MT) of medical oxygen in more than 1,734 tanker trucks across the country, bringing relief to 15 states in the past 50 days.

Oxygen relief by 421 Oxygen Express reached 15 states, namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam .

So far, a total of 614 MT of oxygen has been discharged in Maharashtra, almost 3,797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,722 MT in Delhi, 2,354 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3,782 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 4,941 MT in Tamil Nadu, 3,664 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2,972 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 480 MT in Assam.

So far, Oxygen Expresses downloaded LMOs in around 39 cities in these 15 states across the country: Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik , Pune, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana, Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt and Okhla in Delhi, Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadakhadesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Overcoming all obstacles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways continues its journey of providing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states in the country.

Oxygen Expresses delivered more than 15,000 MT of LMOs to the southern states of the country, as well as 3,600, 3,700 and 4,900 MT of LMOs in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Currently, two loaded Oxygen Expresses are in operation with more than 177 MT of LMOs in 10 tanker trucks. Oxygen Expresses started its deliveries 50 days ago on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Indian railways strive to deliver as many LMOs as possible in the shortest possible time to requesting states.

The Railways have mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and remain prepared for any emerging needs of States supplying LMO tankers.

As it crosses the country, Indian Railways is collecting oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the west and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the east and then delivering it to the states of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra . Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

To ensure that oxygen relief arrives in the shortest time possible, the Railways are creating unprecedented new standards and benchmarks in the operation of Oxygen Express freight trains, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

The average speed of these critical freight trains is well above 55 in most cases over long distances. In the high-priority Green Corridor, with the greatest sense of urgency, operational teams from various zones are working around the clock under the most challenging circumstances to ensure oxygen arrives in the fastest time frame possible, he said.

“Technical shutdowns have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes in different sections. Tracks are kept open and a high level of alert is maintained to ensure Oxygen Express continues to operate. All of this is done in a way that other truck operations do. load they don’t. be lowered as well. ”

Running new Oxygen Expresses is a very dynamic exercise and the figures are updated all the time, the ministry said, adding that more loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later on Sunday night.





