‘Project O2 for India’ launched to meet rising oxygen demand amid pandemic | India News

NEW DELHI: The government’s chief scientific advisor’s office said Sunday that the ‘O2 Project for India’ was started to ensure the supply of critical raw materials such as zeolites, the installation of small oxygen plants and the manufacture of compressors.

The second wave of COVID-19 saw an increase in demand for medical oxygen in different parts of the country, it said in a statement.

While meeting current demand, medical oxygen manufacturing also became important to ensure that the country has an adequate supply in the future.

“The Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor’s ‘O2 Project for India’ aims to enable working stakeholders to increase the country’s capacity to meet this increased demand for medical oxygen.

“Within the framework of the O2 Project for India, a National Oxygen Consortium is allowing the national supply of critical raw materials such as zeolites, the installation of small oxygen plants, the manufacture of compressors, final products, that is, plants of oxygen, concentrators and fans “. according to the statement.

The consortium not only hopes to provide immediate short-term relief, but also works to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem for long-term readiness.

A committee of experts has been evaluating critical equipment such as oxygen plants, concentrators and fans from a group of manufacturers, startups and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) based in India.

The manufacturing and supply consortium includes Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL); Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE); C-CAMP, Bangalore; IIT Kanpur; IIT Delhi; IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad; IISER, Bhopal; Venture Center, Pune; and more than 40 MSMEs, he said.

The consortium has started obtaining CSR / philanthropic grants from organizations such as USAID, Edwards Life sciences Foundation, Climate Works Foundation, etc.

Hope Foundation, American Indian Foundation, Walmart, Hitachi, BNP Paribas and eInfoChips are acquiring oxygen concentrators and VPSA / PSA plants as part of their CSR efforts to aid the consortium’s work.

