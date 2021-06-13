India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Modi’s Aspirational District Program improved the lives of more than a fifth of India’s population: NITI Aayog CEO in UN report | India News

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog Executive Director Amitabh Kant said Sunday that the Center’s Aspirational Districts Program, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, has improved the lives of more than a fifth of the population of India, adding that a UN development body has praised the Indian government’s effort that made a difference in the lives of 21 percent of the country’s population.

In an exclusive with ANI, Kant said that India has come a long way as it has made a substantial difference by making a qualitative difference in the lives of the citizens of India.

“So if you can make a difference for 21 percent of the population of India and in sectors like education, health and nutrition. I am very pleased that we have been able to accomplish what we set out to do in one go. very big way, “he said.

This comes when a report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) found that India’s Aspirational District Program was a “catalyst for accelerating development” that brought about “major changes” in sectors such as the care of the health, nutrition and education.

Reacting to the development, Kant said: “The UN has conducted an independent third-party study and concluded that this aspirational district program, which was launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, has been a success story. notable in that aspirational districts have done better than non-aspirational districts. ”

He further said that there has been a “great transformative change” at the grassroots level in the country and that he is delighted to bring positive change in people’s lives.

“I am really delighted that I have been able to make a difference in the lives of the citizens of India, in education, health, nutrition, financial inclusion in skills development, and this has made a difference for some of the most backward and some of the most geographically remote districts in India, “he said.

Recalling his experience in 2018, Kant said that this wellness program was the idea of ​​Prime Minister Modi. “After the NITI Aayog governing body meeting, they called us and made us work on this program. It took us a few months to finish this program because they wanted very clear indicators, they wanted very clear data points.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the focus should not be on resources, but on improving governance, NITI CEO Aayog recalled.





